KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Sunway Lost World of Tambun has been listed on TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024 for the Amusement and Water Park category.

The theme park was ranked 17th out of 25 amusement and water parks worldwide on the world’s largest tourism platform.

Sunway Lagoon Sdn Bhd announced the award in a statement, stating that the listing highlighted Sunway Lost World of Tambun’s commitment to provide excellent service, exciting attractions and unforgettable experiences for visitors and consolidated the theme park’s reputation as a major tourist destination in Malaysia and Asia.

“Sunway Lost World of Tambun is proud to announce that our theme park has been listed as one of the best amusement and water parks in the world. This places Sunway Lost World of Tambun among the top three best theme parks in Asia on the global scale,” the company said. — Bernama

