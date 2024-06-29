TAWAU, June 29 — The Sabah tourism sector is enjoying brisk ‘business’ in terms of revenue due to a rapid increase in the number of tourist arrivals over the first four months of the year.

Sabah tourism who welcomed one million tourists arrivals in the first four months, saw revenue generated from tourists’ spending reaching RM2.23 billion.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said based on statistics from the Sabah Tourism Board, the number comprised 396,584 international tourists and 607,371 domestic tourists.

“The state government is committed to promoting various inclusive tourism initiatives and programmes in efforts to make Sabah the most attractive tourist destination in Malaysia for both domestic and international visitors and increase the number of tourism products.

“The introduction of new attractions for tourists will assist in achieving the three million tourist arrivals to Sabah this year,” he said when speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for the Tawau International Cultural Centre (TICC) at the construction site in Sabindo, here today.

He said, in Tawau, the state government was implementing proposed tourism projects through the State Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment like the dvelopment of the new resort in Tawau Hills Park which include chalet, walking path, hot water pools and Pangolin Research Centre.

Hajiji added that the government through the State Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment will also upgrade the Tawau jetty to bring in tourists from Semporna.

“Tawau serves as a gateway to the Tun Sakaran Marine Park which is popular in Semporna, registering 25,684 visitors from January to April.

“Currently there are 115 weekly flights with a capacity of 20,200 seats servicing the Tawau to Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan sectors, while as of June 15, 32 special chartered flights arrived from Nanjing and Guangzhou, China to Tawau,” he said.

Speaking of the ground breaking ceremony, Hajiji said the TICC would serve as a new landmark for Tawau to attract tourists and visitors.

“Once the construction of the TICC is completed, it will serve as the hub for organising various cultural activities, including the Tawau International Cultural Festival (FKAT),” he said. — Bernama