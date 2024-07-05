NEW YORK, July 5 — Do you tend to see the glass as half full? And above all, do you feel grateful for what life has to offer? This question could be anything but trivial, according to a study conducted by Harvard researchers, who found that experiencing gratitude may influence our physical health. They even suggest that this feeling could help older adults live longer.

In the United States, the fourth Thursday in November gives Americans the chance to show their gratitude for life, whether it’s for being in good health, being surrounded by friends and family, having achieved professional goals, or simply for being alive. Better known as Thanksgiving, the basis of this celebration may not be insignificant when it comes to mental health, since numerous studies have established a link between gratitude and happiness. For some time now, the idea of keeping a daily gratitude journal has been gaining ground as a way of improving well-being and being more optimistic.

A team of researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has gone one step further, suggesting that experiencing gratitude may also have a positive impact on our physical health. “Prior research has shown an association between gratitude and lower risk of mental distress and greater emotional and social wellbeing. However, its association with physical health is less understood,” said lead author Ying Chen, of the Department of Epidemiology, quoted in a news release. “Our study provides the first empirical evidence on this topic, suggesting that experiencing grateful affect may increase longevity among older adults.”

To reach these conclusions, the scientists analysed data from a large national survey — the Nurses’ Health Study — including 49,275 women with an average age of 79. These women completed a questionnaire on their levels of gratitude in 2016. This included agreeing or disagreeing with certain statements, such as having many things to be grateful for in life. Three years later, in 2019, the scientists identified deaths among the participants, noting all-cause mortality, plus specific causes like cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease, infection, injury or neurodegenerative disease.

Published in the journal Jama Psychiatry, the research reports 4,608 deaths during the follow-up period, mainly from cardiovascular disease. But above all, the researchers observed a lower risk of all-cause mortality (-9 per cent) among participants who claimed to feel the most gratitude, compared to those who felt the least. The study authors also point out that experiencing gratitude appeared to be protective against every specific cause of mortality studied, most significantly against cardiovascular disease.

“Prior research indicates that there are ways of intentionally fostering gratitude, such as writing down or discussing what you are grateful for a few times a week,” concludes Ying Chen. “Promoting healthy aging is a public health priority, and we hope further studies will improve our understanding of gratitude as [a] psychological resource for enhancing longevity.” — ETX Studio

