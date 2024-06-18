PARIS, June 18 — Some people are easier to read than others, because they’re so expressive. And that could be to their advantage! A study published in Scientific Reports claims that people with particularly expressive faces tend to be more socially successful.

Researchers from the UK’s Nottingham Trent University came to this conclusion after conducting a two-stage experiment. Firstly, the researchers took part in videoconference calls with 52 volunteers.

The participants were unaware that they were speaking to scientists, so that the latter could record their reactions and facial expressions.

The participants had to keep a straight face throughout the conversation, while their interlocutor tried to get them to react. The aim was to test their ability to suppress their facial expressions.

The same volunteers then recorded short videos of themselves in which they were asked to appear friendly, threatening or disapproving. These clips were viewed by over 170 strangers, who in turn had to guess the emotions conveyed by the participants.

They were also asked to rate how easy to read and likable they found the person on screen.

The authors of the study found that participants with particularly expressive faces were more appreciated than those who were more impassive.

They also proved easier to read and better able to adapt their facial expressions to achieve their goals.

For example, volunteers who were pleasant and demonstrative were found to be much better negotiators than others.

For study lead author Dr Eithne Kavanagh, this shows that expressivity has an important social function. “Our evidence shows that facial expressivity is related to positive social outcomes.

It suggests that more expressive people are more successful at attracting social partners and in building relationships.

It also could be important in conflict resolution,” the scientist explains in a news release. Indeed, the face plays a very important role in interpersonal communication, enabling us to express a wide range of emotions without having to resort to words.

American psychologist Paul Ekman specialised in the analysis of the facial expressions we use to express our emotions. It is to him that we owe the discovery of their universality.

Indeed, the facial expressions that express primary emotions (anger, fear, joy, sadness, surprise, disgust) are not specific to each culture. They can be decoded by all human beings, whatever their country of origin.

This latest research follows in the footsteps of Paul Ekman’s work, although it goes further by showing the importance of facial expressivity in our daily interactions.

“This research is important in evolutionary terms as it may explain why humans have developed more complex facial expression than any other species — it helps us to create stronger bonds and better navigate the social world,” concludes study coauthor Bridget Waller. — ETX Studio