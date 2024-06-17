KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — As the CEO and founder of a beauty and wellness company, Yap Yann Fang aspires to be a game-changer in the industry.

With over 20 years of expertise, she has developed a keen sense of acumen in this business and now heads the operations of Beauty & Co, responsible for planning, strategising, managing and executing.

“Beauty & Co was created with a single goal in mind: To inspire individuals to look and feel their best by offering a safe, high-efficacy and effective approach to assist them in becoming a better version of themselves,” said Yap.

Yap was only 25 when she started her first business, the popular Bizzy Body franchise. The brand eventually expanded to 30 outlets.

She sold her business in 2012 but worked another four years in the aesthetic clinic circuit.

In 2017, Yap attended a culture camp in Las Vegas, which she considers a turning point in her entrepreneurial journey.

“I visited Wework San Francisco, a co-working space that was mushrooming in the United States and it made me think how I could modernise a traditional beauty business with a shared resources model,” she said.

Upon her return to Malaysia, she established Beauty & Co.

Its co-working space is tailored for beauticians, small salon proprietors, masseuses, spa therapists and skincare specialists. — Picture courtesy of Beauty & Co

Located on the fourth floor of The Gardens Mall, its co-working space is tailored for beauticians, small salon proprietors, masseuses, spa therapists and skincare specialists.

Here, professionals can cater to their clientele while availing themselves of state-of-the-art beauty and wellness technologies.

“It took me two years from ideation to reality and after opening for two weeks, the pandemic happened,” Yap told Malay Mail.

“Like everyone else, we didn’t know what to do as it was our first time experiencing lockdowns. We started our Facebook Live to engage with our followers and conducted more than 50 Zoom training for beauticians to improve their skills.

“But what really boosted our sales and sustained us was the launch of an onlinepreneur programme selling French intimate products called Woman Essentials,” added Yap.

According to Yap, the bright side is that Covid-19 made people more concerned about self-care, health and wellness. “With higher awareness, it accelerated the demand for self-care.”

In regard to Beauty & Co’s business plan, it is to build a platform for beauticians to serve clients with the best technology in the world, at a prime location and comfortable environment.

“It is profit sharing basis. The beauticians focus on giving the best results and service to the clients while we focus on innovation, branding and investments,” explained Yap.

At the moment, the most in-demand treatment at Beauty & Co is Emsculpt Neo.

“It’s very popular amongst our mummies who need to fix diastasis recti as it helps to burn fat and build muscles.

“We also have CoolTech Define that you can only find here. This treatment helps to reduce 25% of fat in one session, and I think these treatments have changed the lives of many of our customers,” said Yap.

Yap is also proud of the centre’s Emsella chair. “It has become our silent but powerful technology whereby it helps both men and women with urinary incontinence and intimacy.”

Asked for her advice for future beauty entrepreneurs, Yap replied: “All of us learned big lessons during the pandemic, in that we needed to be lean and flexible.”

“In this new era, it is better to collaborate then to compete, to focus on our strengths and let others complement our weakness.

“It is time to modernise the business. Let’s join forces to level up the beauty and wellness industry,” she concluded.

For more details, visit http://beautyncoclinic.com/.