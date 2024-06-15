KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Support and motivation plays an important role for any athlete and to have the undying support of a father is undoubtedly priceless.

This is the case for national athlete siblings Zulhilmi Nadzeri and Zulfadli Nadzeri. Both founders of local street calisthenics group Barpacs, they were also part of the national calisthenics team which won the 2016 Calisthenics World Championship in Bahrain.

Both of them admit that their success would not be possible without the support from their dad, Nadzeri Mustaffa, who has broken a few records himself in the local kayaking world.

Nadzeri, 60, has made multiple headlines for his solo kayaking expeditions with his last record being in 2014 after he completed a 2,000 kilometre journey around peninsular Malaysia from Pengkalan Kubor, Kelantan to Langkawi in 65 days.

Advertisement

Nadzeri during one of his solo kayaking expeditions. — Picture courtesy of Zulhilmi Nadzeri

Zulhilmi, 33, was a former taekwondo athlete and used to be in the national junior squad team.

In conjunction with Father’s Day, Zulhilmi shared with Malay Mail how his dad has been a crucial support system during his sporting days.

Advertisement

Zulhilmi described his father as someone who’s stern in educating his children while also an avid supporter of their interests.

“He is someone who would go the extra mile in learning about his children’s interests. He would try his best to motivate and give support to us financially.

“During my taekwondo days, my father would be there as both my cameraman and manager.

“He would record all of my fights, the wins and the losses so we could view it later for my training,” he said.

Although coming from a middle income family, his dad would always provide him with the best equipment at the time from knee guards to headgear which cost up to thousands of ringgit.

Zulhimi, his brother and father were also awarded the 2015 Keluarga Aktif by the Youth and Sports Ministry. — Picture courtesy of Zulhilmi Nadzeri

Zulhilmi would go on to win countless competitions both locally and internationally. All of it was possible because of his father whom he saw as his source of inspiration.

He eventually had to leave his taekwondo days behind after suffering a serious injury. But then he found another calling in callisthenics and his father once again played his role by supporting Zulhilmi and his brother at most of their competitions.

“Our father has proven to us that we don’t need to be rich to be successful. With limited resources, we are still able to present him with these achievements.

“Both of his sons have represented the nation in sports and we did that without hiring any expensive coaches or having elaborate dietary plans.

“The success came from the endless encouragement of our father who without fail has been there for us through thick and thin. He would always teach us lessons and give us advice whenever we need it,” Zulhilmi said.