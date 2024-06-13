KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — International male beauty pageant Mr. Global Malaysia is back, to celebrate the modern man who exemplifies leadership, cultural understanding and social responsibility.

“We aim to empower men to be positive role models and ambassadors for Malaysia, while also increasing their popularity and influence in their communities,” said new local franchise holder Melvien Lau.

Lau highlighted that Mr. Global Malaysia distinguishes itself through its focus on celebrating cultural richness, fostering individual growth and a spirit of giving back to the community.

To become a Mr. Global Malaysia contestant, one must be a Malaysian male aged between 18 and 35, with a passion for cultural representation and community service.

“We look for individuals who are confident, articulate and committed to making a positive impact in society, and who have the potential to grow their personal brand and influence,” said Lau at a press conference yesterday.

The event to kick-start Mr. Global Malaysia 2024 was attended by last year’s winner Alejandro Legaria and national director of Mister Global Samuel Seow.

They were joined by Mr World Malaysia 2022 winner Joshua Benedict, Mr Supranational Malaysia 2024 Siavash Akbari, Mr International Malaysia 2023 Arvind Gorasia and Beam COO Leon C.

According to Lau, the pageant's grand finale will be held in KL by the end of the year

“We aim to enhance the visibility of our pageant and increase engagement with local communities through various outreach programs, helping contestants grow their popularity,” he said.

He added that they are now actively looking for pageant contestants and sponsors.

For more details, follow its Instagram.