KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Fashion footwear and accessories brand ALDO has launched its latest Barbie x ALDO limited-edition collection.

It features footwear and accessories inspired by the iconic Barbie DreamHouse playset, paying homage to the vibrant trends of the 1990s with holographic materials and rhinestone embellishments.

The collection was recently introduced to the local media at ALDO’s store re-opening in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

This collaboration marks the second time Barbie and ALDO have teamed up.

Their first collaboration debuted in June last year, featuring a 19-piece line inspired by the 2000s, released just a month before the 2023 blockbuster Barbie hit cinemas.

The success of their previous partnership has set high expectations for this new collection, which promises to delight Barbie fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

One can step into a pastel world with Barbie DreamHouse Delights Collection, which offers seven silhouettes dressed in white and soft hues of blue and pink.

The centrepiece is the Barbie Runway, a leather open-toe design that features light pink upper and strappy details that wrap around the ankle and calf.

Each strap is adorned with small rhinestone hearts and the stiletto heel is lined with a glitter panel on the inside of the sole.

Meanwhile, the Barbie Pink & Denim Dreams collection offers five footwear styles.

The line-up includes Barbie Malibu pump, a hot pink, rhinestone-covered heel with pointed toe and Barbie’s signature logo on the side.

Barbie Runway features light pink upper and strappy details that wrap around the ankle and calf. — Picture courtesy of ALDO

As part of the campaign, ALDO Malaysia has collaborated with local influencer Mia Lateefa, whose unique style complements the spirit of the collection.

The collection is available at ALDO stores in Pavilion KL, The Exchange TRX, The Gardens Mall and online.