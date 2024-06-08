KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — As Taiwan is being recognised as one of the ideal Muslim-friendly destinations, its ever trendy and vibrant landscape is not to be overlooked.

Aside from the self-governed island being ranked top three in the global Muslim Travel Index for Non-OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) destinations, it is listed as top five Muslim-friendly destinations on halal travel platform HalalTrip.

This is due to Taiwan’s focus on catering to Muslim tourists in recent years by having more halal food offerings and Muslim friendly amenities such as surau and hotel rooms with the qibla and praying mat.

This is an effort being embraced by hotels across Taiwan including Han Hsien International Hotel in Kaohsiung, Fuji Grand Hotel in Taipei and Westlake Resort in Miaoli County.

According to Taiwan Tourism Bureau in Malaysia, the 36,197 square kilometre island has a unique and trendy outlook, from its cityscape to nature reserves.

Taipei city is an example of modernity meeting traditionalism as the city is surrounded by old temples while being home to one of the tallest buildings in the world which is Taipei 101.

The city is also a shopping haven for visitors with its variety of offerings from luxurious malls to its famous night markets such as Shilin Night Market.

Meanwhile, Taichung, one of the largest cities on the island, is known as the ‘most romantic city'.

Its landscape is made up of parks, lakes and rivers as well as an abundance of cafes, museums and art galleries, making it a perfect destination for lovebirds.

This includes a night boat trip in Taichung Park or romantic stroll while looking at cherry blossoms in Xinshe or relaxing session at a hot spring in Wuri district.

The vibrancy of the city also makes it a worthwhile destination with your partner.