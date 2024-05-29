KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Japanese watchmaker Casio and Malaysian streetwear brand Against Lab have come together again to add some old-school style to the classic G-SHOCK model.

The Universal Language reimagines the original 1983 DW-5600 model with the nostalgia of the early 1990s and hip-hop culture, and cassette tapes to create the ultimate retro-aesthetic.

The design pays tribute to the power of music as ‘the universal language we all speak’ with its cream colour and unique details like backlit soundwave pattern that spells ‘Against’.

The new collaboration was recently launched at a pop-up store in Kuala Lumpur, with many stylish celebrities and influencers in attendance.

Among those were YouTubers Joseph Lee, Jin Lim and local rapper Airliftz.

The pop-up will take visitors back in time with a retro-themed music store concept. — Picture courtesy of Casio Malaysia.

Guests stepped back into the past with an old-school space designed to look like a music store complete with classic hip-hop vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs.

With the new watch as the space’s centrepiece, the walls also featured more information on the collaboration and history of the G-SHOCK watch.

The party was kept lively with local DJ Damien Mirza spinning the decks with a select mix celebrating classic rap and R&B songs.

Malaysians will be able to visit the pop-up store which will be open to the public till June 3 and is located at 34, Lorong 1/77A, Pudu.

Against Lab co-founder Shawn Tan spoke to Malay Mail on the significance of the second watch with Casio G-SHOCK and what it meant to him.

“G-SHOCK is a brand I’ve been rocking since I was a school boy, so collaborating with them now as an adult and doing it the second time has been really special to me,” Tan said.

“The pressure was on for us for this one, since our first watch with G-SHOCK was so well received, but thankfully we were given a lot of freedom to experiment with the whole cassette tape concept.”

Tan said his team went as far as to make cassette tape players and produced The Universal Language Beat Tape with FRANCO.$, available with purchase from the pop-up store or the Against Lab webstore.

“This second collaboration with Against Lab was truly outstanding and we are happy to celebrate this wonderful new watch here with the team.” Casio Malaysia managing director Yuki Mutsui said.