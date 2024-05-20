LONDON, May 20 — From Alzheimer’s to epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and migraines, weather variations directly caused by climate change are likely to negatively affect the health of people with brain conditions, according to a study led by University College London researchers.

How could climate change impact mental health, and more specifically, the nervous system? Such was the question posed by a research team led by Professor Sanjay Sisodiya of University College London. The researchers carried out a meta-analysis of 332 papers published worldwide between 1968 and 2023 on the potential effects of climate change on neurological diseases. “There is clear evidence for an impact of the climate on some brain conditions, especially stroke and infections of the nervous system,” explains Professor Sisodiya in a statement.

A total of 19 neurological diseases (selected from the Global Burden of Disease 2016 study) were analysed, including stroke, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease, meningitis, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. Other disorders included anxiety, depression and schizophrenia.

Published in the journal, The Lancet Neurology, the research reports that extreme temperatures (whether high or low) can exacerbate disorders linked to neurological diseases. Higher nighttime temperatures, for example, can disrupt sleep. And, “poor sleep is known to aggravate a number of brain conditions,” says Professor Sisodiya.

People with dementia are also particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events such as floods or forest fires, as “cognitive impairment can limit their ability to adapt behaviour to environmental changes,” the researchers explain.

The authors of this research stress the need for further research, given that the climate crisis continues to intensify. “The whole concept of climate anxiety is an added, potentially weighty, influence: many brain conditions are associated with higher risk of psychiatric disorders, including anxiety,” concludes Professor Sisodiya. “There are few studies estimating health consequences on brain diseases under future climate scenarios, making forward planning challenging.” — ETX Studio

