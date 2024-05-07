KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega recently opened the doors to its new boutique at The Exchange TRX.

The opening party was graced by ‘Friends of Omega’ Thai actor-singer Jirayu Tangsrisuk (also known as James Jirayu) and local fashion icon Marion Caunter.

The new boutique was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Jirayu, Caunter, Omega Malaysia Vice President Martin Issing and The Exchange TRX General Manager Trevor Hill.

“My first trip to Malaysia with Omega was very impressive. Hope to see you again soon,” said Jirayu on his Instagram.

The affable 30-year-old star — appointed as the first male Friend of Omega in Thailand last year — greeted his adoring Malaysian fans who waited for him for hours.

Jirayu is celebrated for his roles in films and TV dramas Suphapburut Juthathep, Krong Kam and Matalada.

Meanwhile, Caunter is the newest addition to the Omega family, announced just a few months ago in February.

“An evening to remember @omega,” she posted on Instagram.

Renowned for her impactful career, Caunter has become one of Malaysia's most influential figures.

“This new boutique truly showcases the legacy and elegance of Omega," said Issing.

“I am thrilled to officially open the boutique and look forward to welcoming guests from Malaysia and all over the world,” he added.

A standout feature of The Exchange TRX boutique is the exclusive customer lounge, a first in Malaysia for Omega.

This private space offers an intimate setting for clients to peruse the collections and allows them to receive personalised consultations and services.

The boutique blends contemporary elegance with the brand’s storied past. Customers are greeted by a grand façade, featuring tall glass windows framed in elegant gold.

At the heart of the boutique is an elegant chandelier. — Picture courtesy of Omega

At the heart of the boutique, an elegant chandelier casts a warm glow, illuminating a central display that exhibits the latest offerings.

The incorporation of wooden furniture creates a feeling of classic elegance, while reflective accents scatter light throughout the space, creating an air of modernity.