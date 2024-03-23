LONDON, March 23 — Sometimes, physical imperfections can become an obsession, driving us to constantly scrutinise ourselves in the mirror, compare ourselves to others or seek to conceal these supposed “defects.” When these imperfections are actually unnoticed by others, then this kind of fixation can lead to body dysmorphic disorder (BDD).

Body dysmorphia disorder (BDD) is a pathological disorder characterised by excessive preoccupation with a physical defect or slight physical abnormality, but which is not perceptible to others. The disorder is thought to affect around 2 per cent of the world’s population, according to research published in 2016, and it’s women who are more likely to be affected. Singer Billie Eilish and actress Megan Fox are among the public figures who have confessed to experiencing this disorder. The “Transformers” star has spoken out on the subject on several occasions, most recently on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, and in 2023 in Sports Illustrated magazine. “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever,” she told the publication at the time.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the most common symptoms are camouflage through clothing, frequently looking in the mirror, recourse to cosmetic procedures, excessive grooming, comfort-seeking and so on. Symptoms generally start to appear in adolescence, when the body begins to change. BDD has no causes as such, but factors such as social networks and their endless quest for perfect beauty, the presence of OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) in the family, or low self-esteem can largely contribute.Scientists have suggested that this disorder could be linked to a brain abnormality. “Researchers have determined that the brains of people with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), a psychiatric condition that causes them, wrongly, to believe they appear disfigured and ugly, have abnormalities in processing visual input when it comes to examining their own face,” reads a summary of research published in 2010. “Further, they found that the same systems of the brain are overactive in BDD and in obsessive-compulsive disorder, suggesting a link between the two.”For people suffering from BDD, it is advisable to consult a specialist psychologist for the necessary support. BDD is often associated with shame and self-loathing, and can lead to social distress, withdrawal and, in the long term, even depression. Talking to those close to you can also be beneficial for emotional support. — ETX Studio