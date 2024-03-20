KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Located in the picturesque town of Kuantan, Pahang, Mangala Estate Boutique Resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, palm plantations and pristine lakes.

The hidden paradise is just a little more than a two-hour scenic drive from KL and is 20 minutes from Kuantan’s airport with direct flights from Singapore.

Inspired by the Sanskrit word ‘Mangala’ symbolising auspicious well-being, it is an eco-conscious destination that engages guests to explore 70 acres of lush landscape and a thriving eco-system.

Sustainable at its heart

Driven by a commitment to sustainability, Mangala Estate prioritises zero deforestation policy.

According to FRANKY Group of Companies group managing director and founder Datuk Franky Chua, the zero deforestation policy ensures that no natural forests within Mangala Estate or its surrounding landscape are cleared or degraded for any purpose.

According to Chua (left), the zero deforestation policy ensures that no natural forests within the resort are cleared. — Picture courtesy of Mangala Estate Boutique Resort

“Instead, we focus our efforts on nurturing the soil by cultivating and rehabilitating it with rainforest trees,” said Chua.

“This was because the land was initially barren with over-mining. Our plan has always been to preserve natural habitats and promote biodiversity.”

The resort also implemented sustainable strategies such as installation of water irrigation systems and solar panels to champion regenerative energy.

This conscientious approach has led to a remarkable transformation of the land, now flourishing with palm trees, serene lakes and abundant flora.

“Our water irrigation system maintains the water levels of our lakes, especially during the dry and hot season.

“It was a natural decision for us because it ensures efficient distribution of water to our crops, provides a cooling effect for the landscape area while conserving water resources,” said Chua.

He added that the solar panels harness energy from sunlight to generate clean and renewable energy for the resort’s public spaces.

“By reducing our reliance on conventional energy sources, we not only lower our carbon footprint but also contribute to preserving the environment.”

Farm to table

“We are continuously exploring opportunities to enhance our farm-to-table offerings and further integrate sustainable practices into our culinary experiences,” said Chua.

Its all-day Estate Dining offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options. The venue is bright and spacious with expansive glass panels, allowing natural daylight to illuminate the space.

“At present, our menu does features items that are freshly harvested from our vegetable farm and fruit orchard. However, we hope to launch more exciting plans in the pipeline to expand our experiential dining concept.”

What is the feedback from guests in regard to the resort’s eco-friendly policies?

“Thankfully, the feedback we received has been positive and they appreciate our continued efforts,” said Chua.

He added: “We have exciting plans this year with various offerings to enhance guests' experience and further our commitment to sustainability.

“We are focusing our efforts internally with composting initiatives and planting more trees within our property for the purpose of bird migration.”

Tropical sanctuary

Integrating contemporary design with its lush surrounding, Mangala Estate offers a collection of 67 villas, each with a distinctive name that embodies its unique essence.

Overlooking a picturesque wetland, Sara Villa is a haven for nature enthusiasts. Poised above a serene lake are the Jala Villas, comprising 10 stilted villas that blend contemporary design with timeless luxury.

Meanwhile, Vana (meaning forest in Sanskrit) Villas offer a lush backdrop of greenery. Perfect for those seeking seclusion, one can indulge in the privacy of the four villas featuring a private pool.

An interior shot of the cosy Amani Villa. — Picture courtesy of Mangala Estate Boutique Resort

Derived from the Sanskrit word for humble, the Amani Villas are enveloped by a thriving orchard of mango and durian trees. These semi-detached villas feature a private plunge pool and an outdoor patio to relax.

There is also the Family Villa, where guests can choose villas designed for families: the two-bedroom Jala Villa or the two-bedroom Vana Pool Villa with a private pool.

The resort’s largest villa is called the Bungalow. Sturdy wooden beams sourced from sustainable forests are intricately carved to shape the framework. The bungalow unfolds over two levels, revealing a total of six bedrooms.

In terms of recreation, the resort offers a range of on-site activities and excursions from archery to paddle boat and kayaking.

Meanwhile, the Mangala Young Explorer Kids’ Club (MY Explorer Kids’ Club) provides a play room for children to make friends and engage in fun-filled activities.

Mangala Spa is the perfect escape for guests to indulge in a blissful experience. — Picture courtesy of Mangala Estate Boutique Resort

Last but certainly not least, Mangala Spa is the perfect escape for guests to indulge in a blissful experience amidst tropical landscapes and serene lakes.

Its comprehensive spa menu features restorative and rejuvenating treatments including body massages, facials, detox baths and body wraps.

