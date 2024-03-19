KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The past month has seen a flurry of fashion and lifestyle events in KL. And with Raya upon us, there were festive-related activities too.

From Portuguese brand Sacoor Brothers’ latest store to online retailer Zalora’s Raya offerings, we have rounded up six noteworthy happenings.

An interior shot of the new Sacoor Brothers store. — Picture courtesy of Sacoor Brothers

Sacoor Brothers

Renowned Portuguese fashion brand Sacoor Brothers recently celebrated the opening of its latest boutique at The Exchange TRX.

According to Sacoor Brothers SEA CEO Hugo Carriço, the new boutique reflects its commitment to expanding within the Malaysian market.

Guests were treated to a fashion showcase featuring models styled in Sacoor Brothers’ latest collection.

The new collection focused on a palette of neutral hues complemented by vibrant pops of colour, creating a striking contrast that captured modern elegance.

A model in an ensemble by Ria Atelier from Indonesia, a new addition to Zalora. -— Picture courtesy of Zalora

Zalora

At a recent fashion presentation, Zalora showcased local designers Maslea, Yadotsa, TAS by Tom Abang Saufi, NH by Nurita Harith, AliaB by Alia Bastamam and Afiq M.

Gracing the runway alongside Zalora's signature collections Lubna and Zalia were new additions Ria Atelier and Embara from Indonesia.

Zalora also welcomed Malaysian rapper Flizzow, who introduced Berlian, his line of Baju Melayu studs and kancing.

Throughout the day themed #Zaloraya2024, the online retailer hosted 700 guests and featured a virtual try-onscreen, as well as an immersive 3D projection experience.

This iteration of La Mer’s renowned cool-gel texture features a lightweight soothing technology. — Picture courtesy of La Mer

La Mer

Luxury skincare brand La Mer recently introduced The New Moisturizing Fresh Cream at an event in Suria KLCC.

This iteration of La Mer’s renowned cool-gel texture features a lightweight soothing technology that hydrates while calming redness and fortifies skin against external stressors.

Powered by innovative New Moisture Matrix Technology, the cream employs 3D technology to infuse skin with hydration and youth-renewing benefits.

It is said to visibly reduce lines and wrinkles, enhancing firmness and ensuring lasting moisturisation. With its plump texture, this new cream offers immediate comfort.

Persian guest chef Hossein has curated a feast displaying the culinary depth and flavours of his homeland. — Picture courtesy of The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

During this Ramadan month, gather your closest for a feast at Contango of The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

Persian guest chef Hossein Karimi has taken over Contango’s two open kitchens and curated a feast displaying the culinary depth and flavours of his homeland.

Themed Festive Dinners of Togetherness, it features dishes inspired by Persia like Herby Rice and Sabzi Koo Koo from the country’s north to oliver salads from the east.

Some of the unmissable offerings include Chef Hossein’s signature kebab as well as the regal Barberry Pistachio Saffron Rice.

Shine muscat with aloe vera and lime by Chef Nico.— Picture courtesy of Potager

Potager

For fine dining restaurant Potager, its first dessert collaboration will feature Potager head pastry chef Nico Ooi and Enchanté co-founder and chef Tan Wei Loon.

Both chefs are known for their finesse in the art of pâtisserie, inspiring the younger generation of local chefs.

Titled L’Art de la Pâtisserie: A Symphony of French Finesse & Malaysian Flavours, guests may expect five courses of delicious sweets.

It begins with a surprise dish, then a progression of four pâtisserie creations and culminates with a take-home gift box.

Since its debut in September 2023, Potager has received a host of accolades.

This dessert collaboration at their test kitchen, Espace, marks a new milestone in their journey. It will be held on March 30 and there will be two seatings.

For the month of Ramadan, The Cobalt Room presents its annual festive feast. — Picture courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur

The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur

For the month of Ramadan, The Cobalt Room of The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur presents its annual festive feast.

Curated by Thai Master Chef Rasikan from The Starhill’s Shook!, it features her creations inspired by Pak Tai restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui.

Distinctive dishes include Phad Ka Phow Nua (Stir-Fried Beef with Chilli Garlic and Thai Holy Basil) and Geang Keaw Whan Gai (Green Curry Chicken).

There are also Chu Chee Goong (Shrimp in Red Curry with Kaffir Lime Leaves), Tom Yum Goong and Phad Tai Goong Sod, alongside a variety of over 50 appetisers, mains and desserts.

