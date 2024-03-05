PARIS, March 5 — Are you familiar with the term “sneaky link”? This expression, which originated on social networks, defines a relationship that’s often not very serious, and which is conducted in secret, out of sight.

You’ve probably heard of “sex friends” or “friends with benefits,” but now social networks are adding the “sneaky link” to the list of casual relationships. This term is used to describe a noncommittal relationship that you keep secret from those close to you.

The expression has become increasingly popular on social networks in recent years, particularly on TikTok. The song “Sneaky Link” by the artist HXLLYWOOD has played a major role in spreading its popularity.

A “sneaky link” should not be confused with “sex friends” or “friends with benefits,” which imply entirely different types of relationship.

Dating expert, Emma Hathorn, contacted by Doctissimo, clarifies that “sneaky links” are often secret and discreet relationships, while “friends with benefits” are friends who add a sexual component to their friendship, and “sex friends” are primarily focused on mutual sexual satisfaction without necessarily maintaining a friendship.

Unfortunately, sometimes there can be misunderstandings.

So how do you know if you’re someone’s “sneaky link?” There are several clues, as TikToker blackryanseacreast explains in a video. First, think about where and when you usually meet this person.

“The most obvious sign is: are you two ever out in the public eye? If you are with this person in public, is it only at night?” If the answer is yes, then you could be a “sneaky link.”

So forget about going out in broad daylight to public places like the cinema or a restaurant. The TikToker also suggests that if your partner’s friends, even the closest ones, don’t know you, then you could be a “sneaky link.”

Lack of exposure on social networks, and the fact that your partner doesn’t follow you, can also be signs.

Taking things further

For Emma Hathorn, the reason this type of relationship is seen as advantageous by devotees is simply because there’s no need for “external validation.”

And above all, the secrecy fostered by this kind of “sneaky link” can make dating feel special, even more exciting.

However, as with any non-serious relationship, one of the partners may develop feelings and become more strongly attached. This can make it difficult to keep the relationship secret, especially when you want to shout it from the rooftops.

In this case, an open discussion about your relationship expectations with your partner is in order.

Emma Hathorn advises that with honest communication, partners can align their expectations, identify potential areas of compromise and go on to foster a fulfilling relationship built on mutual understanding and the satisfaction of each other’s needs. — ETX Studio