KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Are you ready to add "sugar, spice and everything nice” to your wardrobe?

If yes, head to the nearest Carlo Rino store as the popular accessories brand collaborates with Warner Bros to unveil the Powerpuff Girls Special Edition.

This collection merges nostalgia with contemporary style, featuring trendy crossbody bags and playful sneakers that capture the iconic charm of the classic animated series.

The spirit of girl power can be embraced with the Powerpuff Girls Crossbody, which features a chain strap and aims to rekindle childhood memories.

The Powerpuff Girls Wallet Crossbody has a sleek design that offers efficient organisation. — Picture courtesy of Carlo Rino

Meanwhile, the Powerpuff Girls Wallet Crossbody has a sleek design that offers efficient organisation with an integrated wallet compartment.

There is also the Powerpuff Girls Mini Double Bag, a dynamic duo featuring a tote and mini bag. Whether you're conquering the workday or having a blast with friends, the Mini Double Bag is your go-to partner in crime.

To feel the speed of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, step into the Powerpuff Girls Sneakers - crafted for comfort with cushioned insoles and a supportive structure for all-day wear.

