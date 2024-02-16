KUALA LUMPUR, February 16 — With a diverse menu featuring over 70 dishes and eight types of soup bases, Supamala Hotpot is a proud halal-certified holder.

Recognised as the first halal-ceritfied Szechuan hotpot restaurant in Malaysia, Supamala Hotpot located in Sunway Pyramid is committed to bring in authentic Szechuan culinary experiences while upholding halal standards.

The restaurant came to be after its founders were inspired to infuse the captivating flavours of Szechuan mala hotpot along with the communal dining culture of Malaysians.

The process of getting halal-certified however was a meticulous one as it took them around three months to complete the whole process which came with its own challenges.

This includes sourcing of suppliers who could consistently provide halal-certified ingredients especially for their specialty items.

Through thorough research they’ve managed to establish partnerships with trusted suppliers that meet with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) requirements.

Supamala also implements strict protocols for cleaning and sanitising cooking utensils and equipment between each use to address the concerns of cross-contamination.

Supamala Hotpot aims to open three new outlets in Klang Valley by the end of 2024. — Picture courtesy of Supamala Hotpot.

All staff members also undergo comprehensive training on proper handling procedures which included sessions to ensure they fully understand the requirements and can confidently answer inquiries regarding the halal status of the food.

Supamala Hotpot, which opened its doors officially in 2023 aims to open another three new outlets in Klang Valley by the end of 2024 with a long-term vision of opening up to 20 restaurants across Malaysia.

Amongst its signature offerings includes the Szechuan Mala soup base which is a best seller, known for its unique numbing sensation that tantalises the taste buds.

In conjunction with the halal recognition, Supamala Hotpot is running a special promotion where customers can enjoy four flavours of soup base at only RM1.

This promotion is valid from January 15, 2024, until February 29, 2024, providing an enticing opportunity for patrons to savour the unique offerings of the restaurant.