LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — A TikTok post from American actress Reese Witherspoon triggered an avalanche of questions as she revealed her recipe for an “ice cream” treat made with snow. While some wondered about the taste, much of the debate focused on the hygienic aspect of her dessert. Is it really ok eat snow? It seems that many TikTokers think so, given the number of recipes posted.

Salted caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, cold brew coffee and... snow. Those are the ingredients in Reese Witherspoon’s chococinno recipe. The American actress, known for her roles in Legally Blonde, Wild and The Morning Show, unwittingly triggered a bit of controversy on TikTok with this dessert-like beverage. In her video, we see her using two large mugs to collect snow from her garden, which she drizzles with various toppings.

In just a few days, the video attracted over 5 million views, sparking criticism along the way and raising questions, not least about the potential risks involved in eating snow. “No no no... snow is not made to eat, u can get seriously sick,” wrote one internet user. In response to the controversy, the actress defended herself in another video by saying that she only eats snow once a year. She also added that she saw little difference between consuming unfiltered tap water and snow.

Reese Witherspoon is far from being the only fan of snow ice cream. The hashtag “snow cream” on TikTok, which has racked up over 50 million views, is a case in point. In these videos, thousands of TikTokers demonstrate their own recipes. But while for some these preparations are mouthwatering, health experts take a rather dim view of this food trend. Because the snow they collect could contain microbes that can be harmful for our bodies.

Be cautious with snow

Jennifer Johnson, a family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System, told AccuWeather that although snow is essentially water, people should be cautious about consuming it because it could be contaminated: “Any snow has the risk of containing pollution, dirt and microbes. Snow that has been on the ground for a couple of days may have chemicals from snow removal, dirt, microbes from the dirt and animal debris.”

According to the AccuWeather article, most people have strong immune systems, which means they generally don’t experience any harmful effects when eating snow in small quantities. However, it’s important to note that some individuals may experience digestive problems such as stomach upset or diarrhea if they consume large quantities of snow, especially if it’s contaminated.

So if you want to try this out, keep a few precautions in mind. Dr Rubin, followed by over a million subscribers on TikTok, advises snow ice enthusiasts in a video not to necessarily take the first snow that falls: “when it gets to the ground soil it could be contaminated with various chemicals or pesticides,” he explains, noting that it’s better to wait for a second or third snowfall. “If it’s a very long blizzard, wait until the very end of that to get undisturbed snow.” He also advises to consume it in moderation. — ETX Studio