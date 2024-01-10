KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is most well known for his fiery temper and his signature dish, beef Wellington.

However, there was one critic of his famed dish that was not impressed, his own mum.

In the latest episode of the YouTube series Last Meals by Mythical Kitchen, the Scottish chef told a story of how his mum, Helen Cosgrove, sent his beef Wellington back to the kitchen.

Advertisement

The embarrassing story happened during the opening of his restaurant Claridges when Cosgrove told the waiter to tell her son that the beef was undercooked.

“I don’t want beef with blood in it Gordon. I want beef with flavour,” Ramsay quoted his mum’s critique.

“I’m like, ‘Mum, you can’t overcook a Wellington’ and she said ‘Well, don’t serve it to me.’”

Advertisement

The show’s host Josh was surprised by Cosgrove’s blunt remark, joking that ‘Michelin critics have nothing on Mrs. Ramsay’.

Ramsay added that his mum was similarly strong headed later that night when a butler at her penthouse suite asked if he could help to run the water for a bath.

“Certainly not, I can run my own,” she replied.

“So she had no idea we were trying to look after her. But that’s what mums are like right?” Ramsay said.

Beef Wellington was one of the last meals that Ramsay chose would be his last, accompanied with a Monkey 47 gin and tonic.

His other choices were a full English breakfast, butter chicken with naan, chicken wings, an In-N-Out burger, sticky toffee pudding, and a deep fried Mars bar.

Last Meals is a YouTube series where celebrities are interviewed while eating what they would like to have as their final meal before death.

Previous guests have included Tom Hanks, John Boyega and Post Malone.