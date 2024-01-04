KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The former goalkeeper for the MPPJ Football Club, Jamsari Sabian is selling off medals won during his time with the club from 2001 to 2004.

Jamsari via a Facebook post recently shared that the reason for him selling off his prized possessions was out of need after not receiving any wages for more than four months.

The 45-year-old, the former goalkeeper coach for Kelantan United last season told Sinar Harian that he was determined on selling his medals for RM30,000.

Advertisement

“I’m keen on selling the medals for around RM30,000 and the main reason is because of salary issues. I’ve not received any wages for five months.

“However, I’m grateful that Kelantan United had already paid my August and September salaries on December 31,” he said.

“All that remains is my salaries for the month of October, November and December.

Advertisement

“The club had already given us a memo that all payments will be settled by this January 31.

“I hope that the club can keep their promise and I hope that all of their matters will be eased,” said Jamsari.

He said those who are interested in buying the medals can get in touch with him.

The three medals on sale are from his time with MPPJ FC which includes medals won from the Chairty Cup, the FAM Cup and the Malaysian Premier League championship.

This is not the first time he is selling off his medals as Jamsari has also sold a collection of medals he won with Selangor in 2005.

Jamsari admitted that he was saddened by the ongoing issues of salary arrears plaguing the Malaysian League, adding that was amongst the reasons he had retired from professional football.

Jamsari decided to hang his gloves in 2008 at the age of 30 before making a comeback as coach last year.