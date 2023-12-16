KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — South Korean boy band Riize has been appointed the newest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Band members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Sohee, Wonbin and Anton appeared in the first images of the brand’s pre-spring 2024 collection recently.

The company said in a statement the group has garnered significant attention for its trendsetting and confident fashion style.

“Their comfortable and liberating fashion choices have piqued interest in the fashion world, and they are eagerly anticipating future collaborations and adventures with Louis Vuitton.”

In April, the French luxury brand staged a monumental women’s pre-fall show in South Korea by turning Seoul’s landmark Jamsugyo Bridge into an epic runway.

Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton also announced the opening of its newest store at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur to offer a selection of the Maison’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections, shoes, leather goods and its range of products.

Staying true to its class, the new store greets spectators with an elegant façade, composed of white 3D flower mesh that is reminiscent of the iconic brand monogram.

The modern and sophisticated interior design — first implemented in Paris Saint-Germain — is contrasted with thoughtfully curated artwork by contemporary artists such as Lautaro Cuttica and Florence Pirlot.

The new store combines the lightness and harmony of its delicate lines with a richness of materials, all in a nod to the vibrant heritage of Malaysian culture.