LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — One has more than 300 million followers on Instagram, the other over 280 million... and their popularity goes well beyond social media. Beyoncé and Rihanna dominated fashion trends in 2023 with Queen Bey pulling out all the stops in a veritable sartorial marathon for her “Renaissance World Tour” with outfits by the likes of Balmain, Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier, while Riri got fans buzzing with her appearances on the red carpet and as the headline performer at February’s Super Bowl.

Fashion is often described as a cyclical process — and not only in the matter of trends. While some celebrities find it difficult to make their mark and carve out a place for themselves among the select few who are favoured by the biggest fashion houses, others have been making headlines in the industry for over a decade — and continue to do so. Such is the case of Beyoncé and Rihanna, who are among the public figures who have been the most influential — and provided the most inspiration — for designers and consumers alike in 2023. These are the findings of the latest Year In Fashion Report from global fashion shopping platform Lyst.

Beyoncé: The stage as catwalk

In the world of music and pop culture, the year 2023 clearly belonged to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé whose respective world tours were both spectacular and record-setting. But while the singer of Shake It Off may currently be winning the battle of numbers, by continually setting and shattering new records, it’s undeniably Beyoncé who has come out ahead in the style stakes. Queen Bey spared no expense in this area, strutting her stuff in hundreds of outfits custom-designed by the top fashion houses.

Nothing less than a larger-than-life fashion show (or rather 56 fashion shows), the tour saw Beyoncé take to the stage in incredible creations from Jean Paul Gaultier, Balmain, Schiaparelli, Mugler, Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Paco Rabanne, Loewe, Alexander McQueen and many more. And these brands have enjoyed a boost from this visibility. According to the report, searches for Loewe jumped 140 per cent on Lyst after the star appeared in an outfit designed by the label. And it’s only just begun, as the Renaissance World Tour film opens in cinemas this Friday, December 1.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the power couple

While Beyoncé seems to have scooped all the popular votes in terms of fashion this year, Rihanna is keeping pace. Less present in the media, Riri’s outfits at every one of her red carpet appearances — with her other half — got fans excited. The Oscars, Golden Globes, Met Gala: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky never once went unnoticed this year, to the point of nabbing the title of fashion couple of the year. This well-deserved feat also puts the spotlight on the designers and fashion houses that dressed them, from Alaïa for Rihanna on the Oscars red carpet, to Bottega Veneta for her sweetheart at the Golden Globes, as well as Valentino and Gucci, respectively, for the Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner was no slouch this year either, winning the award for best-dressed front-row personality. Jean Paul Gaultier, Prada and Acne Studios were among the shows the businesswoman attended this year, but it was undoubtedly the Schiaparelli haute couture show that earned her the biggest buzz. She arrived wearing a dress with a (fake) lion’s head that went viral on social networks. Gwyneth Paltrow, too, got the fashion watchers talking this year, becoming the standard-bearer of the ‘courtcore‘ trend at her trial. — ETX Studio