KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Malaysian Animal Association (MAA) is offering RM5,000 to whoever is willing to unravel the culprit behind the deaths of 15 kittens recently.

Via Facebook, MAA has shared a few photos of the deceased kittens which were believed to be soaked to death at a wholesale market in Jerantut, Pahang.

This is after they’ve received a complaint from a local living nearby the area who discovered the carcasses and reported the case to MAA on Wednesday (November 29).

Following the gruesome discovery, MAA has filed a police report at the Jerantut police station and is currently offering RM5,000 to anyone who’s willing to come forth with evidence of the culprit.

“Any witness or friends or families or those who have any information on the individual or the group responsible for the deaths of the 15 kittens at the Jerantut wholesale market can get in touch with MAA.

“MAA gives our assurance on the confidentiality of the information shared by the main witnesses who’s able to unravel the crime of this psychopath so that they can be trialled in court and face punishment for their cruel actions,” MAA wrote in the post.

MAA's post has garnered 200 likes and has been shared over 100 times on Facebook with users condemning the perpetrator.

Those with information on the case are encouraged to get in touch with Malaysian Animal Crime Transparency via +60105394749.