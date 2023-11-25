PETALING JAYA, Nov 25 — With a charity event titled Be Bold Be Safe, international haircare brands Kevin Murphy and Montibello encouraged the public to do their part in honour of Pink October last month.

The local distributor of both brands, R Beaute recently presented the collected fund from their charity event to Breast Cancer Welfare Association (BCWA) in Petaling Jaya. This was R Beaute's second time joining forces with BCWA.

The cheque presentation was attended by R Beaute senior marketing manager Shannon Chan and public relations & corporate communications manager Phoebe Shafinaz.

(From left) Datin Zainab, Chan, Phoebe, Lio and Salimah at the cheque presentation at BCWA. — Picture courtesy of R Beaute

They passed a cheque for RM4,363 to BCWA, which was represented by BCWA Community Outreach Services Manager Datin Zainab and BCWA executives Elaine Lio Yee Lian and Salimah Saleh.

R Beaute's two-day campaign was held late last month at KL Eco City Mall. The launch was attended by local celebrities and social media influencers, all dressed in pink to show their support.

The crowd made a beeline for the charity haircuts and hairstyling services offered by brand ambassadors of Kevin Murphy and Montibello, at only RM20 and RM10 respectively. Providing their services were celebrity hairstylists Nicole Yen of Zetro Salon, Yen Lim of Wenawave Salon, Roy Thean of Hair Bar Estudio and Joshua Yan of Headish KL.

The event also provided free clinical breast examination by registered nurses as well as breast self-examination tutorials.

Kevin Murphy and Montibello are the first ever professional hair care brands to involve hundreds of salons in support of the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in Malaysia.

Both brands also pledged to set aside RM1 for each haircare product that they sold throughout October to BCWA.

According to R Beaute managing director Roy Kow, Be Bold Be Safe is reflective of the company’s commitment to the community’s well-being.

"We believe our purpose goes beyond just making the community feel beautiful but rather to feel safe and content with themselves," he said.

"We are so happy to be able to provide a platform for visitors who could have gained more knowledge and awareness about the disease and preventive measures," added Kow.

For more details, visit https://www.rbeaute.com.my/