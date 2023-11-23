KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — With its inaugural high jewellery exhibition in Malaysia, French luxury brand Cartier proves that diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend.

At its local flagship boutique in Pavilion KL, glittering diamonds, vivid coloured stones and timepieces sit in pristine displays surrounded by a backdrop of polished marble and intricate design elements.

The exhibition journeys into the heart of Cartier’s design philosophy and is a true celebration of the four core themes that have shaped the brand’s identity since its inception in 1847.

Titled Markers of Style, the exhibit features over 150 creations. from the emblematic Panthère de Cartier collection to stunning one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

This high jewellery necklace was one of Cartier's creations showcased at 'Markers of Style' exhibit. — Picture courtesy of Cartier

To elevate the experience, an artisan with over two decades of expertise in Parisian high jewellery workshops was flown in to demonstrate the precise savoir-faire required in creating these pieces.

Cartier also hosted a private celebration at Sentul Pavilion which included performances by music legend Datuk Sheila Majid and award-winning dance group, Zeppo Youngsterz.

Guests were treated to stunning jewellery presentations and a dinner curated by Chef Su Kim Hock of Au Jardin, a Michelin star restaurant in Penang.

According to enterpreneur Jas Chin, the event perfectly showcased the brand’s rich tapestry of design inspirations and unique craftsmanship.

“Every gem was a chapter at the gala dinner and every moment, a masterpiece,” said Chin, whose favourite piece of the evening is Cartier’s Tanabata diamond necklace.

After the dinner, guests turned the stage into a dance floor while local spinner DJ Irama played an electrifying set.