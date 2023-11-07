KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Heineken Malaysia Berhad has raised RM3.9 million for the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar) Hospital in Kampar, Perak through its annual Tiger Chinese Education Charity Concert (Tiger CECC) programme.

The programme held a charity concert at HGH Convention Centre Sentul on Friday night featuring local acts such as Wu Jia Hui, Yee Yee, Victor Lee, Z Yan, Zac Chi Chiang, Jyin, Chris Cheong and Freddie & Catz, the brewer said.

"We are proud of Tiger Beer’s role in gathering local communities to celebrate the Joy of True Togetherness. As a responsible and progressive company, we believe that our growth is connected with the well-being of our communities.

"Through Tiger CECC, we aim to provide a platform to raise much-needed funds that help shape and develop Malaysia’s communities and future leaders. At the same time, we are encouraged by the amazing response and generosity shown by Utar as well as all who have contributed to this cause,” said Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala in a statement.

It said the money raised will go towards funding the hospital’s outpatient and in-patient treatment facilities, diagnostics, and medical and mental health support as well as enhancing the research and education of medical students there.

The event held at Sentul was one of eight shows organised by the Tiger CECC programme this year and had over 1,000 attendees.

"This is the first year the social impact programme extended its support beyond schools to a hospital, contributing to the hospital’s overall development by raising RM3,911,853.00 to benefit both the local communities and medical students,” Heineken Malaysia said.

Tiger CECC began in 1994 and has since raised over RM390 million to fund more than 535 local schools through charity concerts.