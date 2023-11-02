KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — In the last few years, various home IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) systems for home use have been launch, giving rise to concerns over pain and safety during these procedures.

The perceived cost and time commitment have also been a deterrent to potential users.

Addfressing those concerns is leading Swedish skin-tech brand Foreo, which has introduced Peach 2, the latest in home IPL technology that allows for painless, efficient, silky-smooth hair removal from the comfort of your own home.

Foreo’s Luna 4 plus with serum. — Picture courtesy of Foreo

“We’re dedicated to offering IPL hair removal solutions that not only deliver remarkable and enduring outcomes but also prioritise affordability and time efficiency, ensuring accessibility and satisfaction for a diverse range of customers,” said Foreo’s southeast asia general manager Anel Puzic at the media launch held yesterday at Sephora, Farenheit88.

“It’s super fast, it takes ten minutes to treat the entire body because of the big area of the window treatment size and fast flash.

“It’s super safe and not painful at all and it has much more power and much more power than any competitor out there.”

Dr Rani Manohari, Foreo’s consultant dermatologist was on-hand to talk about the benefits of Peach 2.

“Foreo has given a lot of thought as to how to make a very comfortable IPL experience for home users,” she said.

“There’s safety mechanisms in place such as the different settings, there’s a 360-degree cooling mechanism to cool down the skin, there’s a calming gel which has aloe vera and peppermint and there’s also the silicone cover that helps to prevent the light from emitting elsewhere.”

Puzic (left) and Dr Rani at the media launch of Foreo’s Peach 2 and Luna 4 plus. — Picture courtesy of Foreo

In addition to Peach 2, Foreo’s Luna 4 plus, an innovative cleansing device, was also launched.

Marking a groundbreaking advancement in skincare technology, Luna 4 plus offers a four-in-one experience that combines deep cleansing, collagen-boosting, firming and radiance-enhancing features in a single device for youthful, luminous skin.

“Foreo’s Luna device has long been the world’s number one cleansing device, backed by over 60 patents, more than 190 awards worldwide, and beloved by 20 million consumers,” said Puzic.

“With the introduction of LUNA 4 plus, we continue to set new industry standards. This device is clinically proven to remove 99.5 per cent of dirt and makeup residue, and the groundbreaking combination of near-infrared LED and Red LED light makes it the only cleansing device that can deep clean and boost collagen simultaneously.”

For more information on Foreo’s Peach 2 and Luna 4 plus, click here.