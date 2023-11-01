KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — If you're thinking of ordering food from overseas after seeing a food delivery rider in Thailand flying to Singapore to buy chicken rice, hold the thought.

A Grab spokesman denied the company offers the service and stated a TikTok video claiming their rider was doing was fake, Straits Times reported.

“We understand that the fictional video was created by a member of the public independently,” a spokesman reportedly said.

“We do not offer such a service, and the person starring as a delivery partner in the video is not registered with Grab."

It added that the only cross-border delivery service it has is its 100+ Cities Delivery programme that allows users to send vouchers, gifts or food to loved ones who live in other Southeast Asian cities.

The service does not cover ordering of food from other cities to be delivered home.

In the viral clip, a Thai Grab delivery rider was seen boarding a budget airline in the company’s signature green uniform, while carrying a Grab thermal delivery bag and his passport.

The 27-second video was originally posted by TikTok user @thita.vy, who had initially wondered why people would order food to the airport.

She had claimed he was hired to fly to Singapore to buy chicken rice to have it delivered back to Bangkok.

Some social media users were sharper when they suspected the clip was staged merely for content.