KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The month of October was a busy time for fashion and lifestyle events in Kuala Lumpur.

From Sephora’s new generation of compact foundation to The Gardens Mall’s ‘Sweet 16’ celebration, there were plenty to keep shoppers interested.

Here are five launches that caught our attention.

Recently, Sephora reopened its KLCC store after a four-month makeover. — Picture courtesy of Sephora

Sephora

Sephora Malaysia has introduced the Best Skin Ever Matte Powder Foundation, a new generation of compact foundation for an instant, fresh matte complexion.

It has a smooth and lightweight texture that matches your skin tone while letting it breathe. It’s available in 24 different shades and gives you medium to high coverage without feeling heavy.

Packed with natural adaptogenic plants, it also helps your skin control excess shine over time. With each use, it soaks up extra oil, making your skin smoother and better-textured.

Also, Sephora recently reopened its KLCC store after a four-month makeover. The revamped store introduces an elevated store design concept with services such as Perk by Hydrafacial treatments, personalised makeup experiences and mobile checkout services.

DÔME Café Malaysia has introduced Go Green merchandise featuring shopping bags and T-shirts. — Picture courtesy of The Melium Group

DÔME

As part of its commitment to sustainability, DÔME Café Malaysia has introduced a range of Go Green merchandise featuring jute fabric shopping bags, tote bags, tumblers, mugs and T-shirts.

It also offers free biodegradable compost bags that contain used coffee grounds so that patrons can use them for composting or even as garden fertiliser.

The biggest step forward is DOME’s move away from plastic bottled drinking water to water packaged in environmentally-friendly biodegradable Tetrapak cartons.

At its outlets, they use biodegradable waste bags, carefully segregated into wet and dry categories while the takeaway cup sleeves are crafted from recycled paper.

Barragry at The Gardens Mall's 'Sweet 16' hi-tea party. — Picture courtesy of The Gardens Mall

The Gardens Mall

Aptly named ‘Sweet 16’, The Gardens Mall celebrated its anniversary by hosting a hi-tea for media members at MST Golf Arena.

It kicked off with a welcome address from The Gardens Mall’s CEO, Antony Barragry who shared that upgrading works are in progress at the mall, to be revealed in early December.

Guests were treated to an afternoon of golf simulation arcade games, light bites, delectable desserts and a mini cocktail workshop.

From now till October 28, the mall is running a redemption programme. Shoppers who spend RM700 and above in a single receipt may redeem an iridescent umbrella and a chance to win one of 16 grand prizes during the mall’s ‘Sweet 16 Birthday Bash’ on October 29.

The new KL salon recently launched its Elements Collection, which draws inspiration from empowerment. — Picture courtesy of Portfolio Hair Studio

Portfolio Hair Studio

While trends may ebb and flow, style endures eternally. The founders of Portfolio Hair Studio champion the emphasis on originality and individuality

The new KL salon recently launched its Elements Collection, which draws inspiration from empowerment.

“The collection resonates our philosophy that each person is unique, and the hairstyle should be a reflection of their individuality,” said William Wong, who co-founded Portfolio with Junn Ng, Mike Lau, Edwin Chong and Teng Wong.

“In terms of colour, we emphasise the importance of palette that is suitable for every skin tone,” he added.

The Elements campaign is shared by Portfolio on social media, providing a platform for idea sharing, tutorials and trend report to help clients and fellow hairstylists.

“It also allows us to showcase our passion for hair and connect with a global audience, creating a strong, engaged community,” said Wong.

A guest admiring the watches on display at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève exhibition. — Picture courtesy of The Hour Glass

Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève

Ahead of the winners’ announcement of the annual Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) on November 9 in Switzerland, 84 of the 90 watches nominated for the awards ceremony known as the Oscars of watchmaking went on display in Kuala Lumpur as part of its multi-city tour.

Its only pitstop in South-east Asia, the exhibition was hosted by watch retailer The Hour Glass at Pavilion KL.

Watches from 14 of the awards’ 15 categories offered a glimpse into the pinnacle of contemporary watchmaking. The categories include the Men’s and Ladies’, Iconic, Tourbillon, Calendar and Astronomy, Mechanical Exception, Chronograph, Sports and Jewellery.

The launch event saw members of the media and watch aficionados tour the exhibition at leisure. Other cities to host the travelling exhibition are New York, Geneva and Dubai before culminating in Zurich in December.