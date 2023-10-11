KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The neighbourhood of Damansara Heights has a new shopping mall offering many shop selections from eateries to fashion and beauty.

Pavilion Damansara Heights opened its doors to the public this week to offer a high-end shopping experience in the neighbourhood.

Sandwiched between Bukit Damansara and Bangsar, the mall is located in a leafy residential suburb surrounded by many corporate buildings.

Malay Mail took a walk around the newly opened mall to get an idea of what this new addition has in store for the neighbourhood.

Pavilion Damansara Heights offers a wide selection of stores across five floors. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Similar to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the new addition maintains its upscale look and feel with mostly similar brand selections.

The build and design, however, offer a more casual feel to make the mall more suitable for the residential and corporate community.

Unlike Pavilion KL and Bukit Jalil, the new mall is smaller and quicker to get from one end to another with approximately 350 stores across five floors.

Tesla is expected to open its showroom at Pavilion Damansara Heights this month. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The main eye-catching highlight of the mall is the Tesla Showroom right at the Damansuria entrance on the second floor.

The showroom is still under renovation and has put up a big display label saying "October 2023”.

This will be Tesla’s second showroom in Malaysia following the recent opening of its Experience Centre in Cyberjaya.

The mall’s anchor store also includes The Food Merchant for those who wish to do their grocery shopping.

The newly-opened mall offers a wide selection of local and international eateries. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Diners will be spoilt for choice on the first and fifth floors with a wide selection of eateries offering a variety of local, Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Western food.

Many of the restaurants were already full with a long queue outside from as early as noon.

There are also several cafés for coffee lovers and those who are looking for a meeting point to have a discussion over a cup of hot beverage.

The selection include Starbucks, Arabica, Artelier Coffee, Beautea, Paul, Zus Coffee and Verona.

Cafe goers will be spoilt for choice at Pavilion Damansara Heights with a wide selection of brands. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Shoppers can expect numerous fashion, beauty and personal care as well as timepieces and jewellery brands on the second and third floors.

There is also a selection of sports, lifestyle, home and living as well as technology stores on the fourth floor.

Presently, most stores ― especially on top floors, have yet to open but many of them have already put up a hoarding with an indication “opening soon”.

It is not clear whether there will be a cinema or other entertainment outlets at the mall as there was no indication in the lift directory.

There are also several corners at the mall with temporary pop-up stores selling clothing and accessories, home and living, and flowers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The mall is also utilising some unoccupied spaces for temporary pop-ups with a variety of options including clothing and accessories, home and living as well as flowers.