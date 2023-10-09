KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Proton Saga Hot Wheels model is now officially available in stores all over Malaysia, according to the brand’s official Facebook page last weekend. It was first announced to the world last December although the production version was only revealed at the Art of Speed Malaysia expo back in July.

Crafted in time for the 40th anniversary of both Mattel Malaysia and Proton, the Saga is the first Malaysian car to be reproduced as a Hot Wheels collection in 55 years of its existence. Draped in red just like the real-life 1985 Proton Saga currently on display at the Proton Centre of Excellence in Shah Alam, it is bound to be a hot item in the market.

A real-life 1985 Proton Saga currently on display at the Proton Centre of Excellence in Shah Alam.

In fact, it already caught the attention of scalpers out there even though the Hot Wheels Proton Saga is NOT a limited-edition release. While there have been tales of it being sold for thousands of Ringgit, my quick search today through Lazada, Shopee, Mudah, and Facebook Marketplace showed that the model is currently being offered at a much more “modest” price.

For units that still have their blister cards, they are currently being sold for more than RM150 with some being even listed above the RM200 mark. There are also several loose units out there being listed for under RM100.

Meanwhile, Mattel plans to release a limited-edition variant of the Proton Saga Hot Wheels. While it will have the same vehicle, this variant will come with a blister card featuring a Malaysia-themed artwork made by Saw Jane Harn and will be available sometime in 2024. — SoyaCincau