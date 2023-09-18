KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — A mother in China was reconnected with her long lost son after chancing upon a video of him looking for his biological parents online.

The man who goes by the name Kai Ye had registered his information with non-governmental Baobei Huijia Volunteer Association, which helps reunite missing children with their families, back in July 2021, 8world reported.

Not long after, the now 32-year-old's biological mother saw a video of Kai Ye on social media website Douyin and contacted the association.

The woman had told volunteers that her child, born in Sichuan in 1991, had disappeared near a market four years later.

Kai Ye remembers he has an older brother and he was abducted 28 years ago at a market before being taken to Guangdong, China where he stayed for one to two years and trafficked to Singapore, where he has been living ever since, Riverside Video reported.

Seeing that the information provided by the woman was somewhat consistent with Kai Ye's recollection, the organisation arranged for a DNA paternity test, which came with its set of difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the test later confirmed the woman was indeed Kai Ye's biological mother, who revealed Kai Ye's original name was Zhang Tao.

Kai Ye recently went to Sichuan, China with his wife to meet his biological parents where the reunion had been described as tearful.