KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Wan Fatin Sufina Wan Ahmad has overcome many obstacles to become a successful businesswoman.

Now, she shares her knowledge and teaches thousands of students how to promote and grow on TikTok for their business, self-branding or simply building awareness with at least half reporting significant improvement.

Amazingly, Wan, better known as Coach Sufina, did it in just two years, starting out as a TikTok newbie when she first downloaded the app in 2021.

“I had four students sign up for my first online class,” said 49-year-old Sufina.

“Then it grew to tens, then hundreds, then organisations and companies hired me to coach them as well.”

What students like most is her ability to make them understand how to grow on TikTok in the simplest way.

Countless video testimonials by grateful students, some from Singapore and Brunei, are proof of her methods.

“I guess I also inspire them, especially the ‘makciks’ in the same age group as me,” said Sufina who also conducts offline classes.

“Being in our late 40s on TikTok and slaying it.”

Sufina meeting her donor sister Wan Fatin Suryanie after surgery in 2021, in the middle is their sister Wan Fatin Suheila. ― Picture courtesy of Wan Fatin Sufina

How she got started

It all began during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Her food catering and delivery business had taken a hit and to make things worse, both her kidneys failed after a bacterial infection.

"I had a bacterial infection in 2013,” she said.

"By the time I knew, my left kidney wasn’t functioning. I survived with one until in 2020, my right kidney started to fail drastically.”

In the months leading to her transplant in April 2021, which had already been repeatedly postponed, her eldest son left to further his studies in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

Desperately missing her son, being so weak she couldn’t even comb her hair and nervous about her impending surgery, she diverted her attention to TikTok to find out why it’s the best marketing and fastest moving social media platform.

“All the time that I had, even during my doctor’s appointments, all I did was scroll on TikTok,” she said, adding that she studied every single video that passed her FYP (for your page) and the connection between herself and the video.

Thankfully, her transplant, made possible by kidney donor and sister Wan Fatin Suryanie, was a success.

“I would say that TikTok really helped me get through the process of my transplant because I was so nervous, only God knew how nervous, because I didn’t know what was going to happen, I left it all to God.”

As soon as she started feeling better in July 2021, she went all out and achieved 500,000 followers in 18 months.

“TikTok has changed my life,” said Wan who set up the WFS Academy in May 2023.

“I am inspired to do the same for my community in hopes that I will impact their lives as much as TikTok has impacted mine.”

Continuous learning

The best part about being a TikTok coach is being able to inspire and influence a wide audience, expanding the reach of her content as well as motivating and assisting others in achieving their goals.

“As a coach, I am constantly learning and doing research to make sure I present my audience with accurate information and relevant material. This ongoing improvement has increased my degree of expertise in this field.”

Sufina, who studied Food Technology at UiTM, ran her own telemarketing company for more than 10 years before doing stints in fashion as a boutique owner and F&B for another 10.

“My children are what drives me,” she said.

“Running my own business meant not having to answer to anyone, especially when I chose my children over my work.”

On being approached by people in public, she said: "I’m honoured they actually recognise me especially when they thank me for impacting their lives. It’s the most fulfilling feeling knowing what I have shared is worthwhile.”