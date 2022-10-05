Fatima said she was drawn in by a social media ad promising a cosmetic procedure to remove excess fat. — Picture via Unsplash/ Alex Negroe

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — An expat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) almost lost her limbs to flesh-eating bacteria after undergoing a cosmetic procedure abroad.

Fatima Amin, an Egyptian working in Dubai, had travelled to another country after seeing a social media ad for a procedure combining liposuction and skin tightening.

“I always dreamt about losing some weight, so I really looked forward to the trip and the procedure,” the 30-year-old told Gulf News, without disclosing which country she went to.

Despite experiencing pain, Fatima said she was discharged the day after her surgery was completed without any medication or follow-up treatments.

Over the next few days, her condition worsened, leaving her unable to stand or walk properly.

Upon returning to Dubai, Fatima was immediately taken to hospital to assess her condition.

“The flesh-eating bacteria had wreaked havoc on my body and the wounds in my arms and legs had widened, with pus oozing out,” she said.

“At one point, there were fears that I could even lose a limb.”

She spent the next three weeks undergoing treatment, including multiple blood transfusions to replenish her haemoglobin levels.

While Fatima is currently recovering and able to walk, she warned against health promotions and offers on social media

“I’ve just been through the worst experience of my life, but am thankful I am alive,” she said.