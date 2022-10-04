KLANG, Oct 4 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has identified Setapak as a hotbed of uncertified or fake dentists to carry out their activities, which is increasing in the country.

Its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said the MoH took a serious view of such illegal dental practitioners, who are seen to be increasingly active in promoting their services through social media.

He also said that 10 raids had been carried out by the MoH nationwide under the Dental Act 2018, which came into effect on January 1.

“Recently, the MoH conducted raids in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur. It is believed that Setapak is a hotbed of fake dentists,” he told a press conference after visiting Klinik Pergigian Bandar Botanik here today.

“We hope those with information on unlicensed dentists will inform the MoH so that we can conduct raids. I give my assurance that if we obtain any reports, our enforcement (unit) will conduct raids,” he said.

Khairy said illegal dental practitioners who are found guilty can be fined a maximum of RM300,000 or imprisoned for up to six years or both.

Commenting on his visit, Khairy said Klinik Pergigian Bandar Botanik is now in the process of implementing Proof of Concept (POC) under the pilot project for the Production of Dentures using 3D technology.

The project, the first of its kind carried out by the MoH, is to introduce the latest technology in the manufacture of dentures to the dental staff of the MoH and to accelerate the production of dentures.

“Through this pilot project too, it is expected that production of dentures in the future can be increased from an average of 90 units to 300 units a month at each dental clinic equipped with this 3D technology.

“The frequency of visits by patients seeking dentures can also be reduced to only two visits compared to five using the conventional method,” he said.

He added that the project, which began on Aug 15, would be implemented until Nov 15 at two dental health facilities, namely Klinik Pergigian Bandar Botanik and Klinik Pergigian Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama