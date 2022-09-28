Insurance clerk Kayley Stead went ahead with her wedding despite being stood up by her groom. — Picture via Instagram/ kayleystead2206

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — A woman went ahead with her £12,000 (RM59,041) wedding despite her groom failing to turn up at the ceremony

Kayley Stead, 27, went through the whole programme from making her entrance in her wedding dress to meal, speeches, dances and professional photos, The Sun reported.

“The day turned into a day I will always be proud of. I can truly look back on it and smile because it will always remind me that I don’t need someone else’s love to be happy,” the insurance clerk reportedly said.

When told the groom Kallum Norton would not be turning up, Kayley did shed tears but she wiped it away and re-applied her make-up and told the guests she would go ahead with the event.

“I’d spent all this money, I’d been looking forward to the food, a dance with my dad, spending time with my family, so why not?

“I didn’t want to remember the day with complete sadness. The videographer said: ‘Why don’t you carry on, girls? You’ve spent all this money, you’re not getting it back, all your guests are there,” she said.

Stead, from Portmead, Swansea, was with Norton for almost four years.

Her friends have since set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs which to date have raised £10,630 (RM52,282) from an initial target of £10,000 (RM49,183).