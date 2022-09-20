Indian conglomerate chairman, Gautam Adani, overtook Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the world's second richest man. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Indian industrialist, Gautam Adani, has taken over Jeff Bezos' spot as the second richest man in the world.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Adani boasts RM668.3 billion in wealth, beating Bezos’ RM581.8 billion as Amazon and other US tech stocks sunk.

In August Adani became the third richest man in the world after his conglomerate's shares skyrocketed to more than 2,400 per cent.

Adani is chairman of the Adani conglomerate, involved in port development, green energy, and data centres.

The Indian tycoon has promised to donate RM35 million of his fortune to social causes, following in the steps of other tech billionaires.

Bezos’ wealth took a hit when Amazon’s stocks fell in 2019 when the American billionaire divorced his ex-wife, novelist MacKenzie Scott.

In the first half of 2022 Amazon’s stock fell 32 per cent in July, losing gains the company made during the pandemic.

To this date, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk still holds the title of the No. 1 richest man in the world with a net worth of RM1 trillion.