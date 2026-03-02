KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The latest developments regarding the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) service linking Shah Alam and its surrounding areas will be announced next month.

Prasarana president and chief executive officer Amir Hamdan said the fail-free run (FFR) tests for the third train set, involving eight trains, are now in the final stage.

“We will hold another press conference this April. I cannot confirm the exact date (for operations to begin) yet, as everything depends on the safety assessor’s decision, Harian Metro reported today.

“If they agree and there are no safety issues or other outstanding matters, only then can we make an official announcement on the commencement of LRT3 operations,” he said.

Previously, the media reported that Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the LRT3 service connecting Shah Alam and nearby areas is expected to begin operations before June.

However, the facility must first pass all testing, commissioning and technical issue resolution processes within the next one to two months.

Meanwhile, when asked about recurring cable theft cases, Amir said management has deployed static auxiliary police personnel at identified hotspots.

He added that Prasarana has also implemented several proof-of-concept initiatives to further strengthen preventive measures.

“Earlier incidents were largely reported along the MRT Putrajaya Line and MRT Kajang Line. As a mitigation step, we have stationed static auxiliary police at key locations.

“Discussions have also been held with the police to increase patrols during certain hours. So far, a reduction in theft cases has been recorded, but improvement efforts will continue from time to time,” he said.