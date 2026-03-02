PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — A man will be charged tomorrow for allegedly desecrating a copy of the Quran in Kuantan, Pahang, an incident that gained widespread attention after being circulated on social media.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced today that it has decided to press charges against the suspect, a student.

“A thorough review of the investigation papers found that there is sufficient evidence for charges to be brought against the accused,” the AGC said in a statement.

“In this regard, the Chambers has decided to charge the accused under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling an object held sacred — namely the Quran — by trampling on it, an act carried out with the knowledge that it constitutes an insult to the religion of Islam.”

The charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both.

The suspect will also be charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for creating and sharing content of a “grossly offensive nature” with the intent to annoy others. The video of the incident was reportedly circulated on the social media platform Threads.

A conviction under this section carries a maximum fine of RM500,000.00, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.