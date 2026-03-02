KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Malaysia Airlines has confirmed that all its flights to and from London and Paris are operating as scheduled.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the national carrier said services to the two European destinations remain unaffected.

However, to ensure the highest safety standards, the airline said its flights are using alternative routes to avoid affected regions.

While this may result in slightly longer flight times, Malaysia Airlines stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remains its absolute priority.

The airline also acknowledged the challenges currently facing travellers in the region, adding that its teams are on standby to assist those with urgent travel needs or passengers impacted by broader regional disruptions.

Passengers are encouraged to update their contact details via the “My Booking” section at malaysiaairlines.com to receive timely updates.

For assistance, travellers can access the airline’s live chat service via its website, call 1 300 88 3000 within Malaysia, or +603 7843 3000 from outside the country.

Malaysia Airlines said it continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure safe and reliable operations for all passengers.