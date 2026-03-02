NICOSIA, March 2 — An Iranian drone hit the runway of a UK military base in Cyprus today, prompting the EU to vow solid backing for member states as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran spread.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said that just after midnight (2200 GMT/6am Malaysian time), “a Shahed unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the military facilities of the British Bases in Akrotiri, causing minor material damage”.

Britain’s foreign minister said the drone had hit a runway.

“This is an unmanned drone strike specifically on the airport runway... we’re not able to provide further information and detail at this point, but obviously all of the precautionary measures are being taken around the base,” Yvette Cooper told Sky News.

The European Union, of which Cyprus is a member state, reacted immediately.

“While the Republic of Cyprus was not the target, let me be clear: we stand collectively, firmly and unequivocally with our Member States in the face of any threat,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said after talks with Christodoulis.

“We are in a region of particular geopolitical instability with many challenges and problems, which is going through an unprecedented crisis. Our homeland does not participate in any way and does not intend to be part of any military operation,” Christodoulides said earlier.

Britain agreed on Sunday to allow the United States to use British military bases to fire “defensive” strikes aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and their launchers.

The Royal Air Force Akrotiri base is a British overseas territory near the southern coastal city of Limassol.

While announcing that British bases can be used by US forces for defensive strikes, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that Britain was “not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now”.

“But Iran is pursuing a scorched-earth strategy, so we are supporting the collective self-defence of our allies and our people in the region,” he said in a post on X. — AFP