SIBU, March 3 — All Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) branches in Sarawak are urged to fortify their election machinery as there is a possibility of state elections being held this year, said PKR Sarawak chairman Ahmad Nazib Johari.

During an annual gathering for PKR Lanang, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu, Hulu Rejang and Kapit branches last Sunday, he also advised them to prepare for potential contests both at the state and federal levels.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Nazib also credited Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, for steering Malaysia towards stronger economic fundamentals since 2022.

“Malaysia today is experiencing lower inflation, a stronger currency regionally, and a surge in investor confidence.

“Malaysia now stands among the top in foreign investment. This reflects the dedication of our president and all Keadilan members who work tirelessly day and night to uplift the country’s standing in the world,” he said.

Ahmad Nazib, who was also recently appointed as a political secretary, reminded PKR members that the party was a key component of the federal government, which placed greater responsibility on them to ensure Sarawakian needs were effectively communicated to Putrajaya.

He highlighted education as a major priority, noting that many rural children in Sarawak still faced literary challenges.

“The federal government is accelerating upgrades to dilapidated schools and improving access to quality education across the state.

“There is also progress under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 framework, with 13 out of 29 matters having been resolved — nine under the current Unity Government and four under the previous administration. This is a clear sign of Putrajaya’s commitment to addressing longstanding obligations to Sabah and Sarawak,” he said. — The Borneo Post