KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), through the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia), has prepared the Draft Planning Guidelines (GPP) for Non-Muslim Houses of Worship (RIBI), which will be tabled before the Cabinet for consideration.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, said the draft is intended to replace the Planning Guidelines for temples, churches and gurdwaras that have been in use since 2009.

“The KPKT’s role is limited to considering and approving applications for financial aid under the Nationwide RIBI Maintenance Initiative based on the eligibility conditions set out in the Guidelines for the Nationwide Non-Muslim Houses of Worship Maintenance Initiative,” she said during the winding-up session of the debate on the King’s Royal Address for the ministry at Dewan Negara today.

She said the KPKT, through the local authorities (PBT), had taken continuous and comprehensive enforcement actions to ensure the issue of developing and utilising land without approval is effectively controlled.

According to her, the PBTs conducted 65 enforcement operations, with 124 enforcement actions taken, including issuing warning and compound notices, as well as orders to move and demolitions last year.

In another development, Aiman Athirah said the government constantly assesses and reviews the suitability of the definition of affordable housing (RMM) to ensure it remains relevant, especially given the people’s actual income levels, particularly in big cities where the cost of living and land prices are much higher.

“The determination of RMM prices will be implemented in a more localised context, whereby the prices are determined based on the characteristics of each locality, market demand levels and the financial capability of local residents,” she said.

She said this approach aims to ensure the housing offered actually aligns with the people’s needs and financial capabilities in those areas, including in major cities.

She added that the new RMM would be defined more holistically and locally, so that each housing unit provided would not only be affordable, but also worthy, comfortable and dignified to live in, in line with the new National Housing Policy. — Bernama