KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has called on civil society and voters to punish lawmakers who were absent during today’s vote to limit the prime minister’s tenure, after the constitutional amendment fell just two votes short of passing.

Expressing his “deep sadness” over the outcome, Loke said his party’s lawmakers gave undivided support to the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2026.

The Bill secured 146 votes, narrowly missing the 148-vote threshold needed for a “supermajority” in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

In a strongly worded statement released shortly after the vote, Loke said that his party remains fully committed to the administration’s institutional reform agenda.

“I wish to emphasise that all 40 DAP members of parliament were present to support the amendment,” Loke said.

“DAP has worked earnestly to realise this reform agenda.”

Earlier, Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul confirmed that 32 MPs were absent while another 44 abstained from voting.

Loke was blunt when addressing the empty seats in the chamber, specifically calling out the Opposition bloc and other missing representatives.

“Civil society and voters who wish to see institutional reform in the country need to condemn and question the members of parliament who were absent and did not support this amendment, including the opposition bloc!” Loke said.