TEHRAN, March 2 — Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said today they had launched missile strikes on an Israeli government complex in Tel Aviv as well as security and military centres in Haifa and an attack on east Jerusalem.

“Among the targets of this tenth wave were a targeted strike on the Zionist regime’s government complex in Tel Aviv, attacks on military and security centres in Haifa, and a strike on east Jerusalem,” said a Guards statement carried by state TV.

It said Kheibar ballistic missiles were used in the attack.

Israel and the United States launched attacks of unprecedented scale against Iran on Saturday, and the Islamic republic has responded with missile strikes regionwide. — AFP