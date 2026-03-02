KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded 36 arrests involving civil servants from the Top Management Group between 2021 and January 31 this year.

Deputy Home Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that of the total, 20 charges were filed, involving bribes amounting to RM22,004,505, with eight cases having resulted in convictions.

“Regarding the ministry’s plans to ensure agency governance continues to run smoothly, particularly in matters involving national security, the Home Ministry (KDN) has implemented several key measures, including a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and misconduct, especially within enforcement agencies, to safeguard integrity and reputation.

“This approach includes strict enforcement action, close disciplinary monitoring and increased use of technology such as body-worn cameras to prevent abuse of power,” he said during an oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Nelson W Angang, who sought the latest statistics on corruption cases involving senior government officials, the total value of bribes involved, and KDN’s plans to ensure smooth governance within the agencies concerned.

Shamsul Anuar said disciplinary and legal action would be taken strictly in accordance with the law, regardless of an officer’s rank or position, provided there is sufficient evidence, to preserve the integrity, image and reputation of the ministry.

He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs also welcomed the government’s latest initiative through the introduction of the Integrity and Governance Management System (SPINE), which complements existing efforts to strengthen governance across government departments and agencies.

“The implementation of SPINE in all ministries, departments and government agencies at the federal and state levels serves as a self-assessment mechanism to evaluate integrity, governance and anti-corruption practices within public sector organisations.

“It helps identify gaps for improvement while enhancing efficiency, transparency and accountability in public service delivery,” he said. — Bernama