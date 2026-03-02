PETALING JAYA, March 2 – A controversial case of religious desecration has taken a surprising new turn, with prominent Malaysian preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung revealing that the individual at the center of the storm is actually a Muslim convert who had persistently sought his help to embrace Islam just last year.

Firdaus Wong took to social media to share his personal connection to the suspect. He claimed that the man, whom he identified as a university student using the name Muhammad Zain, converted to Islam on April 20, 2025.

Firdaus described his shock at the turn of events, painting a picture of the suspect that starkly contrasts with the act he is accused of. “He was a good kid, polite, and soft-spoken,” Firdaus wrote in his social media post. “He contacted me on Instagram and messaged me persistently, insisting and chasing me to help him convert to Islam.”

The preacher expressed bewilderment over the alleged incident, questioning what could have led the young man to such an act. “Honestly, I am shocked. What happened to him? Was he incited, provoked, or is there something else? I also want to understand and help,” he said .

Firdaus’s claims emerge amidst a broader crackdown by Malaysian authorities. The case first ignited public outrage late last month when a photo allegedly showing the Quran being stepped on went viral on social media.

The government swiftly condemned the act, with Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil describing it as “crude, insulting to Islam and a provocation against the sensitivities and harmony of Malaysia’s multiracial society.”

The police investigation has identified the suspect as a student from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA). He was initially detained on February 25, and his remand has since been extended.

According to Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman, the suspect’s remand order was extended until March 3 to allow authorities to complete their probe . As of March 1, police had recorded 62 reports nationwide and taken statements from 43 witnesses .

The case is being investigated under multiple laws, including the Sedition Act 1948, the Penal Code, and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years upon conviction . The investigation paper was expected to be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on March 2 .