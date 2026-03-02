KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — In a major blow to proposed democratic reforms, the Dewan Rakyat today failed to pass a constitutional amendment to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years, falling just two votes shy of the required two-thirds majority.

The Bill secured 146 votes out of 222, missing the 148-vote “supermajority” threshold needed to amend the Federal Constitution.

Announcing the results of the bloc vote, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul revealed that 32 members of parliament were absent, while another 44 were present but did not cast a vote.

“The result is less than the two-thirds majority,” Johari told Dewan Rakyat, which was immediately met with cheers and applause from Opposition lawmakers.

The result was unexpected as the National Unity Government has over two-thirds support in Parliament.

While the Opposition was against the Bill, it is unclear if it was universally supported among backbenchers.

Last week, Perikatan Nasional chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan challenged the Bill, claiming it undermines the Yang diPertuan Agong’s authority.

He cited Article 40(2)(a), which grants the Agong full discretion to appoint a prime minister based on majority support, without mentioning term limits. Consequently, the Opposition portrayed the Bill as a challenge to the Agong’s constitutional powers.

The government denied the allegation. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this morning that the amendment will not affect the Agong’s prerogative.

Anwar told Parliament that the proposed amendment would retain the foundations of parliamentary democracy and not diminish the Dewan Rakyat’s role in determining confidence in the government.

Opposition lawmakers also argued the Bill should include a provision guaranteeing that a prime minister cannot hold the finance portfolio. One of PKR’s lawmakers, Hassan Abdul Karim (Pasir Gudang) supported the view.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said rejected the argument, saying the Bill is strictly on the prime minister’s term limit.

“The primary objective of this amendment is to strengthen the nation’s institutional structure by establishing clear term limits for the highest executive positions. It is not intended to address the specialisation or segregation of specific portfolios,” she said.