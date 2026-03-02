KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Klang Valley’s digital billboards and screens lit up in a coordinated display last week as Malaysia’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector came together for a landmark industry-wide showcase.

The initiative, part of the International Out-of-Home Week, ran from Feb 25 until today. Organised by Visual Retale, the campaign saw close to 20 of the country’s leading media owners align their creative content across approximately 9,400 digital screens.

This massive, synchronised display spanned highways, transit hubs, shopping malls, and other high-density urban areas, offering a powerful demonstration of the medium’s scale and reach.

The campaign aimed to reinforce the relevance of OOH and Digital OOH (DOOH) as a high-impact, audience-focused medium in today’s increasingly fragmented media landscape.

“This event reflects how far OOH has progressed as a medium,” said Kavita Krishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Visual Retale.

“By bringing the industry together, we’re demonstrating how impactful OOH operates as a core part of the contemporary media mix.”

Other industry leaders echoed this sentiment.

Eddie Song, managing director of Laguna, called it a “commendable initiative that brings greater visibility to the role of OOH... as an indispensable medium for branding and awareness.”

A key theme highlighted was the industry’s strategic shift from simply buying screen inventory to more sophisticated, data-led planning.

This approach focuses on audience behaviour, location context, and dwell time to deliver more effective campaigns.

The showcase also drew attention to the growing importance of standardised measurement in boosting advertiser confidence.

The adoption of metrics from firms like Camtech was cited as a crucial step towards greater accountability, allowing brands to better gauge the effectiveness of their campaigns.

“DOOH delivers repeated, unavoidable exposure in trusted, high-frequency environments,” explained Jenny Tu, CEO of Target Media.

“Initiatives like this reinforce DOOH’s strategic role in driving advertiser confidence and influencing consumer decisions.”